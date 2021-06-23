Ubiq (UBQ) Achieves Market Cap of $9.17 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $37,887.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,016.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.20 or 0.05865432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.89 or 0.01387247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00380004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00116015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00634054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00368085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007125 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

