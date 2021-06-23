Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UBSFY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,492. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

