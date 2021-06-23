UBS Group AG Acquires 178,729 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,729 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of SVMK worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SVMK by 49.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SVMK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $265,430.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

SVMK opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

