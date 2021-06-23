UBS Group AG Acquires 8,627 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of United Bankshares worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

UBSI opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.