UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $85,157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 512.4% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,792,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

