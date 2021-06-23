UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Black Hills worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $611,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,359,000 after buying an additional 215,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

BKH stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.