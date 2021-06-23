UBS Group AG Buys 6,605 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 303,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 49,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 198,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

