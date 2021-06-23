UBS Group AG Buys 6,856 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of AXIS Capital worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

