UBS Group AG Buys 9,283 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.60% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 196.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,642,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EBIZ opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

