UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.