UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

