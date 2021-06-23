UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.08% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

KXI stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

