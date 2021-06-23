UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.52% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $61,166,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGR opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $155,563.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,960.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,447 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

