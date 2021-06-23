UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.39% of Weis Markets worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $8,857,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 73,748 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $3,068,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

