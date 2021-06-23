UBS Group AG Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.