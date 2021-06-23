UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 703.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $99.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.93.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

