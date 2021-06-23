UBS Group AG Has $5.60 Million Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNP. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.