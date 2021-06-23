UBS Group AG Has $5.63 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,495 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of PacWest Bancorp worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

