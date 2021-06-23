UBS Group AG Has $5.68 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 69,903 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 803.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period.

Shares of NUEM opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87.

