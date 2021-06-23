UBS Group AG Has $5.76 Million Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.16% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA PZD opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

