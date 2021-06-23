UBS Group AG Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Avalara worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

AVLR opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.00.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

