UBS Group AG Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.44% of Impinj worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

