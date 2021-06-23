UBS Group AG Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Owl Rock Capital worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,064 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

ORCC stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

