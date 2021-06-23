UBS Group AG Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,035 shares in the last quarter.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

NYSE AMG opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

