UBS Group AG Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 319,994 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 136,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 78,346 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

