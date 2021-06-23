UBS Group AG Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after acquiring an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,657,000 after acquiring an additional 409,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $133,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,053,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

