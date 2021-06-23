UBS Group AG Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.74% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $939.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $268.21 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.53%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

