UBS Group AG Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Cousins Properties worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.95.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

