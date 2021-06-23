UBS Group AG Increases Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 34,842.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 594,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of Gevo worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 63.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Gevo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gevo by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 132,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.24. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $15.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

