UBS Group AG Increases Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 359.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.66% of Vital Farms worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 133.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $40,578,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,832 shares of company stock worth $14,462,919.

VITL stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $860.85 million and a P/E ratio of 82.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

