UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPP opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

