UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of Ingles Markets worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

