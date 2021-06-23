UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Schneider National worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.