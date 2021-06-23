UBS Group AG Invests $6.28 Million in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 508,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,444,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 504,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of YSG opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -3.13. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.