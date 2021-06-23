UBS Group AG Purchases 6,524 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Appian worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.70.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.