UBS Group AG Purchases 8,596 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 275,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,457.2% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.43 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

