UBS Group AG Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

