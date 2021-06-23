UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.93% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.04. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a twelve month low of $63.99 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

