UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Old Republic International worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

