UBS Group AG Sells 145,014 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of AutoNation worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in AutoNation by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AutoNation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

