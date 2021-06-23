UBS Group AG Sells 18,490 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.54% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

BATRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

