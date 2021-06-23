UBS Group AG Sells 79,327 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 165,552 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

