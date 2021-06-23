UBS Group Begins Coverage on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $130.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.76. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

