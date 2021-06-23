UBS Group Begins Coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMG. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.68. 671,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,231. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.