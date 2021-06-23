UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

CL stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

