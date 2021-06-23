UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WRTBY. Nordea Equity Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WRTBY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.86.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

