UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.92% of UFP Technologies worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,403.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $353,576.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $59.06.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

