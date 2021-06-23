Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris Sells 572 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Erik Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, June 19th, Erik Harris sold 437 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.72. 489,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.43 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

