UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UCG. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.59 ($13.64).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

