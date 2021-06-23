Unification (FUND) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Unification coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $34,143.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00616423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00078408 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars.

